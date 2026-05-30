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Chinese missile may have struck US F-15 in Iran incident: Report

US officials still continue to probe the actual circumstances of the shootdown of F-15 fighter jet

Chinese missile may have struck US F-15 in Iran incident: Report
Chinese missile may have struck US F-15 in Iran incident: Report 

A US F-15 fighter jet shot down over southwestern Iran last month may have reportedly been struck by a Chinese missile.

As per NBC News, the incident prompted immediate emergency services and a major rescue operation after both crew members ejected safely, though one pilot was successfully recovered after two days of continuous search.

Notably, US officials still continue to probe the actual circumstances of the shootdown, which marked the first known downing of a US fighter jet by enemy fire in decades.

A report suggested that Iran may have used man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), which are considered highly effective ones capable of targeting low-flying aircraft.

Several other reports indicated that China may have provided support to Iran by supplying a long-range early-warning radar system (YLC-8B), which is particularly used to identify stealth aircraft.

However, further details regarding its supply timeline and more remain unconfirmed.

The incident has sparked concerns in Washington regarding growing technical and military terms between the two neighbouring countries.

Chinese missile may have struck US F-15 in Iran incident: Report

US officials claimed that China has offered satellite data and dual-use technologies that could support Iranian military operations, though Beijing refused any direct involvement in weapon transfers.

China insists it follows strict export controls and opposes what it calls “groundless accusations.” Meanwhile, tensions continue as the U.S. monitors potential shifts in Iran’s defense capabilities amid ongoing regional conflict.

Meanwhile, China continues to insist following strict export controls and opposes what it calls “groundless accusations.”

On the other hand, Iran and US are reportedly heading to mark an end to the war, as the US President Donald Trump recently announced to lift the US naval blockade from the Strait of Hormuz. 

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