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Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’

Jaxon Dart breaks silence after receiving pushback for introducing President Trump at a rally

Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’
Trump backs Jaxson Dart as Giants star hit with backlash after rally: ‘Winner’

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a rally in New York on May 22.

The appearance drew immediate backlash, most notably from teammate Abdul Carter, whose since-deleted post calling out Dart generated a lot of chatter on social media.

Dart faced reporters during Friday’s open OTA session to address the situation, and now Trump himself has come out to defend the Giants quarterback.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump offered a full-throated defense of the 23-year-old quarterback.

Trump said, “Thank you Jaxson! It was great being with you. I know you’re taking some heat from the Radical Left Lunatics who are jealous of you, me, and everyone who surrounds us but, l also know that your Jersey also went to Number One, and you’re making Millions of Dollars so, YOU ARE A WINNER – THEY ARE ALL LOSERS. I’ll see you in the White House!”

Unfortunately, a message from the president doesn’t make things easier for Dart inside the Giants’ facility.

The rally, Carter’s response, the team meeting, and Trump’s public support have turned a small moment into a storyline that has dominated the team’s entire OTA period.

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