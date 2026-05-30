King Charles makes big move to mend Prince William, Prince Harry's rift

King Charles reportedly wants his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to forgive and forget and has given the task to his right-hand man, Theo Rycroft, to resolve the tension between the brothers.
As reported by Woman & Home, the monarch "wants what most fathers would want" and is willing to ask the Prince of Wales to forgive his brother.
It was reported that Charles' deputy private secretary Theo has made it his "number one mission" to reunite Harry and William.
For Charles, reuniting with Harry and even attending the Invictus Games next year in Birmingham would become easier if the brothers, who have not spoken for years, could tear down the wall separating them.
About Prince William's and Prince Harry's feud
Amid tensions in the Royal Family, the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry quitting his royal duties in 2020, the father and sons met at Windsor Castle after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in 2021, where Harry and William "began sniping" to the point that Charles had to stand between them, pleading, "Please, boys, don't make my final years a misery," revealed the Duke of Sussex in his book, Spare.
Following the publication of the book in 2023, William felt "betrayed" due to the number of details about their personal lives and the accusations.
The following year, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer, and the couple chose to focus on their family, and it has been reported that Harry tried to reach out privately with no success.
However, communication between Harry and Charles resumed, and the King even invited his son to tea at Clarence House in September last year.
The pair reportedly often exchange phone calls, and the King also speaks to and video calls his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
About Theo Rycroft
Theo Rycroft is an Oxford-graduated lawyer who joined the Foreign Office in 2005 and has held a string of senior international roles, including legal adviser to the Prime Minister, head of international and EU law at the Attorney General's Office, and deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Paris.
Following Charles' instructions, Theo has made it his mission to reunite William and Harry, with an insider noting that he believes the situation has become "ridiculous" and is keen to resolve it.