France: 400 fans arrested nationwide after PSG's Champions League win against Arsenal 

French police detained more than 400 football fans following the victory of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Arsenal in the Champions League.
The thrilling final match ended with PSG defeating the English club 4-3 on penalties in Budapest. The French club won the Champions League for the second consecutive year.
On Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, the arrest took place due to clashes between football fans and police, who were deployed to address the unrest that disrupted bus, train and rail services.
Fireworks and flares were set off, and several police officers were injured in the fray. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds in Paris.
Furthermore, fans flooded the Champs-Élysées shortly after the French team won in a penalty shootout.
Earlier in the day there were clashes between police and supporters who showed up to watch the final on giant screens at PSG's Parc des Princes.
The unrest led to damage to six vehicles, two businesses and a bus shelter.
According to France's interior ministry, 416 were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, including 280 people in Paris.
Interior minister Laurent Nuñez said seven officers had been injured and called the unrest "absolutely unacceptable".
Expressing her disappointment, far-right leader Marine Le Pen wrote on X, "Only in France does a football club's victory spark riots."
"Only in France does everyone feel compelled to lock themselves in their homes on the evening of a victory to avoid being confronted with violence," she said.
Moreover, PSG players are scheduled to take part in a victory parade on Sunday afternoon, which includes touring the Champs de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower and a reception held by French President Emmanuel Macron.