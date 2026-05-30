White House releases medical report on President Trump’s latest physical exam

The White House has officially released the results of President Donald Trump’s latest physical examination conducted this past Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Following the three-hour visit, the president’s physician Dr. Sean Barbabella declared that Trump is in “excellent health” and is “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.
The report which involved 22 specialists noted that Trump, who turns 80 next month, maintains “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.”
Doctors observed that his “cognitive and physical performance are excellent” with the president achieving a perfect score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.
Regarding his physical stats, the president weighed in at 238 pounds.
While addressing some minor findings, such as “slight lower leg swelling” and “minor soft tissues irritation” on his hands – attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use – the team concluded his health remains within normal bounds.
Reflecting on the results, the president shared on social media that everything “checked out PERFECTLY.”
Looking ahead, the medical team provided preventative guidance, specifically recommending increased physical activity, dietary adjustments and a continued focus on weight loss.