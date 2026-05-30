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Alexandra Grant reflects on every stage of her relationship with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been in a serious relationship since 2019

Alexandra Grant reflects on every stage of her relationship with Keanu Reeves
Alexandra Grant reflects on every stage of her relationship with Keanu Reeves 

Alexandra Grant has shared rare insights into her long relationship with legendary action hero Keanu Reeves.

While promoting her brand-new venture, LOVEwine, the visual artist vowed to fans with her honest admission about her romance and how the two navigate their life with work.

"He's always so appreciative, so he's always cautious, I think, with feedback, and I would say the same," Grant, 53, told People as she attended the launch event of her brand on Thursday, May 28, in Los Angeles.

She went on explaining, "You want to always be respectful and leave the other person to bake their cake. Just talking about my love makes me sweat. I would say that there is all the listening in the world that we know that we could talk about any problem or challenge or creative idea and talk about it forever if that is needed.”

Grant further revealed that she understands the work of Reeves and the Matrix actor respects his, saying that due to the actor’s intense characters, sometimes she has to live with John Wick and Neo.

“When he's in a character, for example, I have so much respect for that understanding that this is the middle to the end of a project, right? And I think the same goes for painting," the businesswoman noted.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been dating since 2019. The two were close friends and artistic collaborators for years.

They developed feelings for each other when they initially worked together on Reeves' 2011 book Ode to Happiness. They confirmed their romance as they stepped out publicly as a couple two years later. 

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