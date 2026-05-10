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Iran and Turkey review Pakistan-mediated talks with Washington

Iran has also responded to the US peace proposal to Pakistan, aiming to end war

Iran and Turkey review Pakistan-mediated talks with Washington
Iran and Turkey review Pakistan-mediated talks with Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held some discussion on phone on Sunday evening regarding the latest developments in the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States, mediated by Pakistan.

Araghchi's Telegram channel reported that the two ministers discussed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views over the ongoing progress of these efforts.

Meanwhile, Iran has also responded to the US peace proposal to Pakistan.

Iran and Turkey review Pakistan-mediated talks with Washington

As per Iran’s local media, the response is mainly focused on “ending the war and maritime security” in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Though the details of response remain under wraps.

On the other hand, Israel continues to attack Southern Lebanon, killing many people on a daily basis despite the ceasefire.

Notably, Pakistan has continued its mediatory efforts to promote peace worldwide and help ease the economic strain faced by countries due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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