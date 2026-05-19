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Google I/O 2026: Major announcements and updates you must know

Here are some major announcements and updates from the eagerly-awaited Google I/O 2026 event

Google I/O 2026: Major announcements and updates you must know
Google I/O 2026: Major announcements and updates you must know

Google I/O 2026 has officially kicked off today at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.

During the anticipated event, Google is expected to showcase a range of high-end artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, with Gemini likely to be front and centre once again this year.

Google I/0 major updates

Here are some major announcements and updates from the eagerly-awaited Google I/O 2026 event:

Antigravity CLI, SDK & desktop app

Google has officially released Antigravity CLI, SDK, and native voice support all across the world, along with the Antigravity 2.0 desktop app powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash in an agent-first design.

Gemini 3.5 Flash performance leap

As expected, today’s Google event must be dominated by the cutting-edge AI in Gemini. The company has brought a significant update to Gemini 3.5 Flash, making it faster and improved as compared to its previous version 3.1 Pro.

The new Gemini 3.5 variant is claimed to be 4x faster than its rivals and processes over three trillion tokens daily.

SynthID & C2PA verification in Search and Chrome

For enhanced privacy, Google has added SynthID and C2PA verification to Search and Chrome, assisting users detect AI-generated images and streamlining your user experience.

Gemini Omni & Omni Flash model launch

Google introduced Gemini Omni for simulating scientific concepts and generating videos. Omni Flash is currently accessible in the Gemini app, Google Flow, and YouTube Shorts.

Ask YouTube AI integration

In a significant update, Ask YouTube now allows users to ask complex questions and receive relevant video answers.

Google Spark

Google unveiled Gemini Spark, a personal AI agent that assists in navigating your digital life, taking action on your behalf, making things easier for everyone.

Spark is powered by Gemini Flash 3.5 and the Antigravity harness. 

Google AI Ultra plan 

Google has officially announced the latest AI Ultra plan starting at $100 per month.

Gemini app redesign

Today's highlight of the event must be the Gemini app redesign, which is called Neural Expressive.

Gemini app now consists of impressive features, new colors, animations, and an entirely repositioned Gemini Live icon.

How to watch Google I/O ?

Google I/O will be livestreamed on Google’s YouTube channel and on the Google I/O site.


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