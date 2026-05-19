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5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle

Elon Musk has lost a $150 billion lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman after a dramatic three-week trial

5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle
5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle

Elon Musk has lost a $150 billion lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman after a dramatic three-week trial, a federal jury deliberated for less than two hours unanimously ruling that Musk simply waited too long to file his case.

A legal dispute with OpenAI made waves across the social media in recent years, as the tech billion never stopped publicly posting against OpenAI and Sam Altman, further intensifying the tensions.

Here are five major mistakes that shaped his difficult legal battle.

Leaving OpenAI early

Elon Musk distanced himself from OpenAI years before the company became a global AI powerhouse. Critics argued that stepping away weakened his influence over the organization’s direction.

Publicly criticising OpenAI

The Tesla owner frequently posted against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman on his microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), instead of keeping the disagreement private.

The public attacks ignited the fire and turned the dispute into a high-profile feud.

Struggling to prove core claims

A major challenge in the lawsuit was proving that OpenAI violated its original mission of being a non-profit organisation.

Legal experts noted that many of Musk’s arguments were difficult to establish clearly in court.

Launching rival AI company

Several analysts suggested that Musk’s launch of xAI during the legal dispute raised questions about competition and personal business interests.

Underestimating OpenAI’s position

OpenAI entered the legal battle with strong financial backing, significant collaborations, and a massive amount of industry influence. Many analysts believe Musk underestimated how difficult it would be to challenge the company legally and publicly.

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