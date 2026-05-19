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Kangana Ranaut advises women to prioritise career over marriage amid shocking dowry cases

Kangana Ranaut called out society for 'abandoning daughters' after two disturbing cases in Noida and Bhopal

Kangana Ranaut advises women to prioritise career over marriage amid shocking dowry cases
Kangana Ranaut advises women to prioritise career over marriage amid shocking dowry cases

Kangana Ranaut urged young women to focus on financial independence and their career instead of marriage after shocking cases linked to dowry and emotional harassment.

On Tuesday, May 19, the Queen actress turned to her Instagram Story to highlight the increasing number of cases involving young women and even when they ask for help, they are turned down.

"But Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married, my advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/ dating/ wedding/ make up industry is telling you," Kangana penned.

She continued, "Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent."

picture credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram
picture credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram

Kangana shared that working for yourself is far "important than who you marry. Build a life that you want don't listen to anyone."

The actress' detailed statement came amid the reports of the chilling events surrounding the recent alleged dowry victims, Twisha Sharma and Deepika, in Noida and Greater Noida, respectively.

About the cases

Twisha Sharma, 33, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025 and allegedly committed suicide on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of mental torture and dowry harassment.

The authorities have registered a case against the husband and his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge.

Meanwhile, Deepika, 24, died under suspicious circumstances following a fall from the rooftop of her in-laws' house, just one and a half years after her marriage.

Deepika's husband, Hrithik, and father-in-law, Manoj, were arrested in Greater Noida's Jalpura village by the police.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency and is currently gearing up for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is slated to hit theatres on June 12.

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