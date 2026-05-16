WhatsApp tests new read-based disappearing messages feature

WhatsApp has launched the latest privacy feature for beta testers on iOS and Android, which is known as “After reading” disappearing messages.
With this significant update, messages are automatically deleted after the recipient reads them, offering enhanced control over private conversations.
Previously, the Meta-owned WhatsApp provided fixed disappearing message timers like 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.
Messages would disappear after the selected time expired, even if the recipient never opened them, causing crucial messages to disappear before even reading them.
The latest update is a way to address the problem. Messages now remain in the chat until the recipient opens them.
After reading, a countdown immediately starts via an automated system. Notably, the app is only offering three timer options: 5 minutes, 1 hour, and 12 hours.
For example, if a sender selects the 5-minute option, the message will stay visible until the recipient reads it. After it is opened, WhatsApp starts a five-minute countdown before permanently deleting the message.
Initially appeared in the app’s beta for iOS variant 26.19.10.72 and is launching to Android beta users via the Google Play Store.
If any users didn’t open and read a message for 24 hours, they will be automatically deleted after 24 hours.
WhatsApp’s new update is particularly designed for users who share confidential information and reflects WhatsApp’s continued focus on stronger privacy and secure communication.