Apple unveils new AI-centric accessibility features: Details inside

Apple has officially announced a set of the latest accessibility updates powered by Apple Intelligence, expanding support across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices, aiming to enhance usability for people with visual, hearing, and mobility impairments.
The announcement comes a few hours ahead of Google’s major conference.
Smarter VoiceOver and image recognition
Apple’s updated VoiceOver feature utilises the cutting-edge image recognition to describe visuals in detail.
The latest updates include amounts and due dates, and offer improved descriptions of images and personal records.
Live recognition and voice control
The Cupertino-based tech giant now also allows users to activate Live Recognition through iPhone cameras to detect objects in real-time and ask follow-up questions.
Moreover, Voice Control has also received a significant update, letting users to issue natural commands like tapping apps, folders, or performing tasks across system apps like Maps and Files.
AI subtitles and reader enhancements
Apple is launching AI-generated subtitles for without captions, including personal recordings. The upgraded Reader feature can now reformat complex documents like research papers and provide summaries while preserving layout and readability.
Vision Pro accessibility upgrade
Apple’s latest experimental feature lets Vision Pro users control compatible wheelchairs using eye movement that can also support several lighting conditions.
As per Apple, these updates will launch later this year, likely as part of the forthcoming iOS launch.