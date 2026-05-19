Google I/O 2026: How to watch and everything to expect from it?

Google’s annual developer conference is scheduled today, with anticipated viewers expecting a range of updates to Gemini, Search, and the cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered upgrades in its products.
If you are looking forward to the eagerly-awaited conference, here’s what you need to know.
When will Google I/O happen?
Google I/O is set to begin at 10AM PT / 1PM ET today, May 19th, with a keynote presentation.
How to watch Google I/O ?
Google I/O will be livestreamed on Google’s YouTube channel and on the Google I/O site.
What to expect from Google I/O ?
Here’s what to expect from Google I/O :
Gemini AI updates
Google is expected to primarily focus on AI at this year’s Google I/O event, with the company likely to launch the latest variant of Gemini along with advanced AI tools capable of automating tasks.
During its latest Android Show event, Google previewed “Gemini Intelligence,” which includes AI-powered automation and custom widget creation features.
Android XR and smart glasses
The Alphabet-owned Google may offer fresh updates on Android XR, its platform designed for smart glasses and mixed reality devices.
In 2025, Google displayed prototype glasses powered by Android XR; however, it has yet to be officially confirmed by the company itself.
Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Glasses may also make an appearance during the event.
Gemini smart home devices
Google is also likely to discuss Gemini-centric smart home speakers. A report suggested Walmart is expected to release its own speaker using Gemini technology, hinting at a broader support for third-party smart home hardware.