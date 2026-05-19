San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers

Amin Abdullah, the security guard who was killed during the terrorist attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego is widely praised for his heroism during shooting attack.
According to TRT World, the guard with his bravery prevented a massacre of Muslim worshippers, especially children, by two gunmen in the western US city.
Abdullah, a longtime security guard at the mosque and a school complex, was killed when two shooters, identified by law enforcement sources as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez, attacked the Islamic centre.
Abdullah is said to have confronted the attackers at the entrance, stood his ground, and helped prevent them from reaching children and staff inside the mosque compound.
Police Chief Scott Wahl, who has described the violent attack as "every community's worst nightmare" called Abdullah's actions "pivotal" in preventing more bloodshed.
He said, “We do believe the security guard was able to help at least minimise the situation to the front area of the mosque. At this point, I think it's fair to say his actions were heroic. Undoubtedly, he (Abdullah) saved lives today."
Wahl stated the attack is being investigated as a hate crime involving "hate rhetoric."
At least three people were killed while the suspected gunmen killed themselves a few blocks away.