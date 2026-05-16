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YouTube, Snap, and TikTok settle landmark school addiction lawsuit

The lawsuit agreed that these social media platforms include addictive features that posed a significant impact on mental health

YouTube, Snap, and TikTok settle landmark school addiction lawsuit
YouTube, Snap, and TikTok settle landmark school addiction lawsuit

YouTube, Snap, and TikTok have now settled in a major lawsuit brought by a Kentucky school district over claims that social media platforms contributed to youth addiction and mental health problems, as per federal court filings in Oakland, California.

The case was the first of its kind heading toward trial and is part of a broader litigation wave involving school districts across the United States.

The settlement terms remain under wraps; however, it may have likely covered costs related to acknowledging student mental health challenges and prevention programs.

The lawsuit agreed that these social media platforms include addictive features that posed a significant impact on mental health and forced schools to spend heavily on counseling and support services.

A YouTube spokesperson stated, "This matter has been amicably resolved and our focus remains on building age-appropriate products and parental ​controls that deliver on that promise."

YouTube, Snap, and TikTok settle landmark school addiction lawsuit

The case is part of over 3,000 similar lawsuits pending in California state courts and thousands more consolidated in federal court. These cases allege that social media companies knowingly designed addictive systems that adversely affect everyone’s mental health.

Meanwhile, Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is scheduled to face trial in June, making it a key “bellwether” case that may also influence the outcome and settlement value of other lawsuits.

Earlier rulings discovered that multiple platforms negligent in contributing to harm among young users, adding pressure on tech companies as litigation continues.

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