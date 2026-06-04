Starmer accuses Elon Musk of interfering in UK politics over Henry Nowak case

Elon Musk has been accused by Sir Keir Starmer of trying to “whip up division” in the UK over Henry Nowak’s murder.
According to The Standard, the Prime Minister, hitting back at the billionaire X owner, stressed that Britain needed to “assert who we are” as “reasonable, tolerant people.”
On a visit to York on Thursday, June 4, Sir Keir said. “We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division, that is not who we are in Britain.”
“In Britain, we are reasonable, tolerant people. When we have a terrible case like Henry’s case, Henry Nowak, we react calmly, as his family have done,” he added.
Musk has posted numerous times on his social media platform about the police response to the stabbing of the teenager in Southampton last year, criticising “how heinously Nowak was treated by the police in his dying moments.”
Violent protests erupted near where the 18-year-old was murdered amid an outcry over his treatment, after his killer Vickrum Digwa, a Sikh, claimed he had been the victim of a racial attack, while Nowak was handcuffed by police who ignored his pleas that he could not breathe as he lay dying.