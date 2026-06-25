Prince Albert extends his sincerest condolences to Venezuelan people after tragic earthquakes

Prince Albert has issued a sombre statement expressing his profound sadness over tragic twin earthquakes in Venezuela.
On Wednesday, June 24, the South American country was hit with two major earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude resulting in 164 deaths as of now, while more than 1000 people are reportedly injured.
The second earthquake is said to be the first massive catastrophe to hit Venezuela since 1900.
As the nation continues to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy – Prince Albert released an emotional status from him and wife Princess Charlene, extending their deepest condolences.
The official statement shared on The Prince and Princess of Monaco’s Instagram account read, “Princess Charlene and I learned with deep emotion of the two powerful earthquakes that struck western Caracas yesterday, resulting in tragic loss of life and numerous injuries.”
It continued, “My family and the people of Monaco join me in extending our sincerest condolences to the Venezuelan people and expressing our complete solidarity in the face of this tragedy.”
“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and the injured, to whom we express our deepest sympathy during this painful time. ALBERT, PRINCE OF MONACO” added the Monacan prince before concluding his message.
Prince Albert’s supportive gesture towards the Venezuelan nation garnered immense praises from Royal fans, thanking him for keeping the suffering country in his prayers.
Just two days before the Venezuela tragedy, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II celebrated the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in the Palatine Chapel on Wednesday June 23, 2026.
Sharing beaming photos of the Prince and Princess with their twins Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Royal family wrote, “A look back at the Saint John's Day celebrations”
“Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, participated on Tuesday, June 23, in the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in the Palatine Chapel, presided over by His Excellency Archbishop Dominique-Marie David of Monaco,” added the caption.
“The Princely Family then watched from a terrace of the Prince's Palace the lighting of the traditional "Batafoegu." A symbol of the summer solstice, the Saint John's bonfire is celebrated by the folk group "La Palladienne de Monaco," which perpetuates this tradition through dances around the pyre,” it further explained.
For the occasion the Princess Charlene – who is known for being one of the most beautiful Royals in the world was dressed in an off-white sleeveless dress embellished with delicate silver embroidery.
About Prince Albert and Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene met Albert in 2000 at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo – in which she participated as the Olympic swimmer for South Africa.
They developed fondness for each other after bonding over love for sports and eventually tied the knot in 2011.
In 2014, Charlene and Albert welcomed twins, a daughter, Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès and a son, Prince Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco.