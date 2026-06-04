Israel continues attacks after new Lebanon ceasefire

Amid the intensifying situation between Lebanon and Israel, another wave of strikes have been exchanged between the countries, despite a ceasefire announcement was made in Washington by Israel, Lebanon, and the United States.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said military operations will go on until Hezbollah is pushed out of areas south of the Litani River.
The Israeli army also confirmed that strikes are still targeting Hezbollah positions and warned civilians not to travel south of the Zahrani River, with sirens being heard across the region.
Drone and artillery attacks were reported in several areas, including Naqoura, Kfar Tibnit, and the Bekaa Valley, where casualties were reported.
Despite the ceasefire declaration, violence remains continued. Lebanese officials and civil defense authorities have also issued a warning that residents shouldn’t return to southern areas due to ongoing attacks.
In Washington, the three parties stated the deal is meant to pave the way for a broader peace and security deal, including steps to dismantle armed groups and strengthen sovereignty. Talks are expected to continue later this month.
Lebanon’s president stressed that Israel must not use any excuse to delay withdrawal and welcomed international support, especially from France.
On the other hand, Iran and the US are also eyening to end the war; however, Iranian officials stated that no tangible improvement has been observed in the US-Iran peace talks.
Overall, despite diplomatic progress, fighting on the ground remains uncertain.