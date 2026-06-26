Scott Pelley plans comeback with CAA after CBS ’60 Minutes’ exit

Scott Pelley has already taken the next step after his high-profile CBS News exit.
The veteran journalist has signed with a major talent agency for the next stage of his career. The move comes just weeks after his departure from 60 Minutes drew national attention, Mandatory reported.
Scott Pelley signs with CAA after CBS 60 Minutes exit:
Scott Pelley has officially signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), marking his first major career move since leaving CBS News.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the agency will represent him across all areas as he explores new opportunities after spending 37 years with the network.
The signing also reunites him with familiar company, as former 60 Minutes colleague Lesley Stahl is already represented by CAA.
Why did Scott Pelley leave CBS?
Pelley's exit followed a public dispute inside CBS News. During an internal town hall, he sharply criticized new executive producer Nick Bilton and editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.
Pelley claimed Weiss was "brought in to kill" 60 Minutes and accused the network of dismantling the program's legacy.
"She does not love this place; she was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that," he reportedly told Bilton.
Bilton later accused Pelley of undermining his leadership, writing in a letter that the veteran correspondent had "hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt."
Scott Pelley farewell message:
In his farewell message to colleagues, Pelley defended the long-running newsmagazine's reputation.
He wrote that 60 Minutes had remained America's top program because viewers trusted its "integrity, quality, and humanity."
He also argued that the network's new ownership was abandoning that legacy saying, “Now, the new owner of our network is casting this legend aside, apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration."
He criticized the new leadership in his first interview since the termination also, and told The New York Times that they do not “know what they’re doing.”
Pelley said, “We have people who’ve been installed in these jobs who through no fault of their own have no experience in television. They don’t know what they’re doing. And there’s a subtle political bias that I’ve never seen at 60 Minutes before, or at CBS News before. So that is my hope: a return to sanity. We can save this. It’s possible to land this plane. But right now, CBS News is on fire.”
What is CAA?
The Creative Artist Agency or CAA is an American talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles, California.
As per CAA website the agency is “positioned at the nexus of talent, content, brands, technology, sports, and live events, CAA creates limitless opportunities for the storytellers, trendsetters, icons, and thought leaders who shape popular culture.”
Who is Scott Pelley?
Scott Pelley has long been considered one of the biggest names in American TV journalism. Over the years at CBS, he was the top correspondent at 60 Minutes. He interviewed everyone from President Joe Biden to Pope Francis.
He's also reported from conflict zones, including Afghanistan and Ukraine. His résumé goes well beyond 60 Minutes.
Pelley previously anchored the CBS Evening News and has picked up multiple Emmy Awards, Edward R. Murrow Awards, and several other honors.