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Lewis Hamilton opens up about retirement plans after Leclerc’s Ferrari contract

Lewis Hamilton shares honest thoughts on Charles Leclerc's new multi-year Ferrari contract

Lewis Hamilton opens up about retirement plans after Leclerc’s Ferrari contract
Lewis Hamilton opens up about retirement plans after Leclerc’s Ferrari contract

Lewis Hamilton revealed his retirement plans after his Ferrari teammate signed new multiyear contract with the team.

According to Crash, Ferrari announced a new contract extension for Leclerc on Wednesday, June 3, ahead of the 28-year-old’s home F1 race, the Monaco Grand Prix.

It is thought the deal will keep Leclerc at Ferrari into 2030 and beyond, meaning he is highly likely to remain Hamilton’s team-mate for the rest of the seven-time world champion’s F1 career.

The 41-year-old Briton, who was convincingly beaten by Leclerc during a disappointing debut season, is excited to continue working with Leclerc.

He told Sky News, “I think we work well together and we collaborate well, together with the team. We are pushing the team collectively, with Fred and all the amazing players in the background, all the engineers working so hard on the car. I think we work really well.”

"Everything is 100% clear to me. I am still focused, still motivated… I am going to be here for quite some time. There are a lot of people who are trying to retire me and that is not even in my thoughts. I'm already thinking about what will be next and planning for the next five years. I still plan to be here for quite some time," he added.


It is understood that Hamilton signed a minimum two-year contract and he insisted at the recent Canadian Grand Prix that he is covered for 2027.

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