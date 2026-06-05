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‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ finally gets official release date

Jason Statham's new movie stars the actor as a fictionalised version of himself

‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ finally gets official release date
‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ finally gets official release date

Jason Statham's new movie Jason Statham Stole My Bike has finally gotten an official release date.

The David Leitch directional movie is an action comedy starring the 58-year-old actor as a fictionalised version of himself.

According to Deadline, the plot details for the movie are currently under wraps.

While talking about the movie, the director clarified that Statham is not simply donning his usual action persona but he is literally playing himself.

‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ finally gets official release date

"No, he's playing Jason Statham," Leitch explained during an interview, adding, "He's playing himself. I think that's what's really interesting about it."

Based on a story by Flierl and Scott Chernoff, the forthcoming movie was scheduled to shoot in London and Malta

The meta action-comedy movie, set to be released next year, has been was written by Alison Flierl and produced by Kelly McCormick, Meredith Berg and Ethan, alongside Leitch and Statham.

Made on a budget of around $80 million, the principal photography began on June 1, 2026.

Apart from the The Beekeeper star, the forthcoming movie also stars Anna Sawai, Zoë Kravitz, and Nicholas Hoult.

It’s worth mentioning here that Jason Statham starrer Jason Statham Stole My Bike is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 6, 2027, via Black Bear distribution. 

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