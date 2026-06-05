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Facebook settlement recipients may soon receive another check

The second payments are likely to be sent in some batches over a four-week period, which is set to start in June

Facebook settlement recipients may soon receive another check
Facebook settlement recipients may soon receive another check

Some Facebook users may need to keep themselves updated by keeping an eye on their inboxes, extra payments from a major class-action settlement are scheduled to start launching from this month.

The official website for Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation settlement released a statement for a second round of checks will be provided to eligible class members who already collected their initial settlement paycheques.

The additional funds come from checks issued during the initial distribution that were never cashed.

The statement read, "The second distribution was approved by the Court to redistribute uncashed funds from the initial distribution to settlement class members who successfully cashed their initial payment."

It is important to note that the second payments are likely to be sent in some batches over a four-week period, which is set to start in June.

Facebook settlement recipients may soon receive another check

The initial round of checks is slated to go out on June 9. Eligible recipients also received an email on Thursday that they would get a new notice three to four days ahead of issuing a payment.

In September 2025, the original settlement payments were distributed after striking a deal between Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., and plaintiffs in a privacy lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged that Facebook improperly shared user data with third parties without consent and failed to diligently monitor how that information was used.

Meta agreed to the settlement to avoid the prices and uncertainties of a trial while enabling eligible users to get compensation.

Though, the company denied any wrongdoing and maintained that it failed to violate any laws.

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