Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 32 minutes ago
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Apple to launch AI-centric Messages app with iOS 27

iOS 27 brings a dedicated Drawing feature that enables users to generate sketches using markers, highlighters, shapes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 32 minutes ago
Apple to launch AI-centric Messages app with iOS 27
Apple to launch AI-centric Messages app with iOS 27

Apple is set to release a significant redesign of its Messages app with the upcoming iOS 27 update, bringing a range of AI-powered features aimed at making conversations more efficient.

The major update is likely to be released publicly in September 2026, while beta testing is accessible via the company’s Beta Software Program.

AI features improve messaging

Powered by Apple’s upgraded Siri AI and Apple Intelligence, iOS 27 launches some advanced AI-generated previews for lengthy text messages, enabling users to comprehend long conversations without opening every message.

Moreover, the major update also enables Siri to draft text messages that match a user's writing style by analyzing previous conversations with specific contacts.

New One-Tap suggestions

The Messages app will offer intelligent one-tap actions based on the content of conversations. Users will be able to:

  • Add events directly to the Calendar app
  • Create notes from messages
  • Call contacts mentioned in chats
  • Send emails through the Mail app
  • Save shared photos
  • Capture and send photos instantly

These suggestions will appear either below relevant messages or above the keyboard while typing.

Better experience for android conversations

Additionally, the company is upgrading messaging with Android users by supporting the RCS 2.7 standard. The improvements include in-line replies, emoji reactions, message editing and deletion, and the ability to send and receive digital drawings.

With this update, Apple aims to fill the gap between conversations with iPhone and non-iPhone users by delivering a richer messaging experience.

More Messaging enhancements

iOS 27 brings a dedicated Drawing feature that enables users to generate sketches using markers, highlighters, shapes, stickers, signatures, and text before sending them through Messages.

The company has further redesigned the sending progress bar, placing it directly beneath photos, outgoing messages, and voice memos for enhanced visibility.

Moreover, users who do not use speech-to-text will now have the option to disable the microphone button in the Messages text field through the Settings app.

iOS 27 release date

Announced during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The complete iOS 27 update is expected to be released in September 2026, alongside the company's next generation of iPhones, while registered beta users can test the new features ahead of the official rollout.

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