Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Sci-Tech

Is Chatgpt down right now? Services restored following hours of outage

Chatgpt outage severely affected a significant number of users worldwide, disrupting workflow

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Is chatgpt down right now? Services restored following hours of outage
Is chatgpt down right now? Services restored following hours of outage

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has finally restored after experiencing a widespread outage that left users facing numerous errors across the chatbot’s app and API services.

As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the outage began at about 5am ET on Saturday (10am GMT).

Is Chatgpt down right now? Services restored following hours of outage

The outage severely affected a significant number of users worldwide, disrupting workflow.

In the USA, nearly 81% users reported issues with the AI-assistant, while 8% users reported issued with the app, and teh remaining 7% lodged complaints about Codex.

Initially, An OpenAI status page said that the AI tool was “experiencing issues” and had “elevated error rates”.

“We have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery,” it said.

Is ChatGPT still down?

Currently, an OpenAI status page updated, saying that it was “fully operational” again just after midday on Saturday.

“We're not aware of any issues affecting our systems,” it said.

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