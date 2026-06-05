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Lizzo reflects on struggles and self-reclamation on new album 'Bitch'

Lizzo's new album 'Bitch' is about letting go of time and energy spent on people who didn't deserve it

Lizzo reflects on struggles and self-reclamation on new album Bitch
Lizzo reflects on struggles and self-reclamation on new album 'Bitch'

Lizzo has opened up about reclaiming her confidence and identity on her new album, saying the project helped her rediscover herself after a challenging period in the spotlight.

On the opening track, Toast, from her new album Bitch, the Pink singer sang about letting go of time and energy spent on people who didn't deserve it.

The lyrics read, “Here’s a toast to wasted time and all the energy I put into these people.”

In a candid interview with USA TODAY, Lizzo opened up about the inspiration behind her new album, overcoming depression and her evolving view of body positivity.

When questioned about whether the record reintroduces or reshapes who Lizzo is, she offered a candid response, “I don’t think I have to redefine myself. I think this is about reclaiming who I am. A lot of my identity has been manipulated by people outside of me, so this album is me taking that back — showing the Lizzo everybody knows and loves, letting her tell her side of the story and just letting her play again.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06rg2Msxe08

Reclaiming the word “bitch” was important to the album as Lizzo said it reflects how Black women are often judged more harshly in the industry and society for not always being “perfect” or upbeat.

She also explained the song was built around that idea, sampling Missy Elliott’s She’s a Bitch and referencing Meredith Brooks’ Bitch as a way of reclaiming the term.

Her album Bitch marks her first release in four years and reflects the experiences and challenges she has faced during that time.

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