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Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco

Charles Leclerc leads Lewis Hamilton to a Ferrari one-two at the Monaco Grand Prix first practice

Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco
Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco

Charles Leclerc shines in first practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, as he led Lewis Hamilton to a Ferrari one-two.

The Monegasque driver was 0.226 seconds faster than Hamilton, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen right behind the Ferrari duo, ahead of the Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar lost control on the entry to the second Swimming Pool chicane, smashing the barriers and damaging his Red Bull. It prompted a red flag stoppage for six minutes.


Fernando Alonso saved himself from a high-speed crash at the harbourfront chicane in his Aston Martin.

Leclerc and Hamilton were quick throughout the practice session, but the car looked on edge.

Both made at least two visits to escape roads at the first corner and chicane, and Leclerc kept the car at Sainte Devote as he suffered a big oversteer slide as he sought to put the power down to launch it up the hill.

McLaren's Lando Norris was sixth, ahead of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, and Gabriel Bortoleto in the second Audi.

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