Taylor Swift gears for Oscar win after 'Toy Story 5' track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' release?

Taylor Swift has sparked speculation among fans that she could be in line for an Oscar after releasing her first country song in five years for the upcoming film Toy Story 5.
The Bad Romance singer’s fans were quick to predict Oscar success after she released her new song I Knew It, I Knew You for Toy Story 5.
The track marks her return to country music and has already generated strong fan buzz and awards speculation.
On Friday, Swift announced the song's release with a snippet shared to social media that soundtracked an adorable home video of her dressed as a cowgirl.
"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," Swift began her caption on Instagram.
The Lover singer continued, “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”
She credited Andrew Stanton for believing her sound would fit the film early in development, and also praised Randy Newman for creating the “gorgeous sonic tapestry” of the Toy Story franchise.
Swift added that she and Jack Antonoff wrote the track as a childhood-inspired tribute to the characters.
The announcement sparked a wave of fan reactions, with many predicting an Oscar win for Swift.
“And the oscar goes to… TAYLOR SWIFT!” gushed one fan on X.
“Do yall hear that… it’s the sound… or the academy carving out her Oscar by hand already,” another wrote.
The third fantasized, “‘And the Oscar goes to I Knew It, I Knew You Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff’ *Travis first to stand up gives a kiss to Taylor and gives Jack the high five* me from the future.”
Notably, the fans can pre-order the song exclusively on Taylor Swift's website and Toy Story 5 will be in theaters on June 19.