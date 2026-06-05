David Beckham opens up about family traditions, football memories, and more

David Beckham has shared how McDonald’s has played an essential role in bringing his family together
During a conversation with People about his partnership with the fast-food chain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He stated his connection with McDonald’s dates back to his childhood in East London, where a nearby outlet became a special place for family outings with his parents and sisters.
The 51-year-old stated, “It was always about bringing the family together — me and my two sisters, and my parents. I think McDonald's is always like that. It's about bringing people together.”
Moreover, he described McDonald’s as something that continues to generate shared moments with his own children, underscoring how food tradition has helped his family to stay adhered to.
While recalling an old story, David shared a hilarious incident of COVID-19 lockdown involving his youngest son, Cruz, who ordered 50 packets of Big Mac sauce after developing a strong preference for it.
Beckham said the delivery surprised him, but it became a memorable family moment during a difficult period.
Beyond food, Beckham reflected on his World Cup memories, including scoring his first international goal on his mother’s birthday, and also expressed his excitement for the highly-anticipated 2026 tournament.
He is eyeing an electrifying competition from teams like England, France, Brazil, Spain, and Argentina, while also expecting surprise performances from emerging nations.