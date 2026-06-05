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Phoebe Bridgers makes major comeback with new world tour announcement

Phoebe Bridgers has announced her first tour in three years

Phoebe Bridgers makes major comeback with new world tour announcement
Phoebe Bridgers makes major comeback with new world tour announcement

Phoebe Bridgers has announced her first tour in three years, following a surprise phone-free $1 show in New York City that sparked major buzz among fans.

Following her recent surprise pop-up performances in several American cities, the 31-year-old singer revealed The Lost Tour on Friday.

"I'm going on tour no phones," she captioned an Instagram post on June 5 with a tour poster.


A press release confirmed the arena tour will be her first since The Reunion Tour wrapped in early 2023 and will operate as a phone-free event.

"Upon arrival at all venues, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that guests will maintain possession of at all times," the press release read.

It added, "Anyone seen using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. Guests are encouraged to bring a credit card for purchases inside the venue."

The release noted that $1 from every ticket purchased for the North American dates will support RAINN and its National Sexual Assault Hotline.

The Lost Tour begins in Indianapolis on September 15, with stops in major U.S. and Canadian cities before continuing to the U.K., Ireland and Europe in November.

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