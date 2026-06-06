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Google strikes $920M monthly deal with SpaceX for AI compute capacity

Google to pay SpaceX $920M monthly for AI compute capacity through 2029

Google strikes $920M monthly deal with SpaceX for AI compute capacity
Google strikes $920M monthly deal with SpaceX for AI compute capacity

In a significant move ahead of its highly anticipated IPO, SpaceX has secured a massive new deal with Google to provide AI computing power.

According to recent regulatory filings, Google will pay SpaceX $920 million per month from October 2026 through June 2029 for access to roughly 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs, along with associated CPUs and memory.

This agreement is described as a strategic “bridge” for Google, which is seeing demand for its AI platform, Gemini Enterprise, outpace expectations. As a company representative explained:

“Google Cloud and SpaceX are long-time partners. This is a short-term, timely agreement to ensure we have bridge capacity to meet surging customer demand for our agent platform, Gemini Enterprise, which has been even higher than we expected.”

Google to pay SpaceX $920M monthly for AI compute capacity through 2029
Google to pay SpaceX $920M monthly for AI compute capacity through 2029

The deal allows for flexibility with a clause stating that if SpaceX fails to deliver the promised hardware by September 30, 2026, “Google may immediately terminate the agreement or accept the number of GPUs provided” at a reduced rate.

After December 31, 2026, either company can cancel the contract with 90 days’ notice.

This partnership follows a similar, large arrangement SpaceX recently signed with Anthropic, further positioning the company as a major AI infrastructure provider as it heads toward the public market.

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