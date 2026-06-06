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Ronnie O’Sullivan clarifies future amid £500,000 prize rumours

Ronnie O’Sullivan has dismissed rumours of a sports switch, clarifying that recent speculation stems from the cancellation of snooker’s Saudi Masters

Ronnie O’Sullivan clarifies future amid £500,000 prize rumours
Ronnie O’Sullivan clarifies future amid £500,000 prize rumours

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan has recently faced speculation regarding his future in the sport as he navigates a changing professional landscape.

While sensational headlines have suggested a failed bid for a title in a “different sport” with a £500,000 prize, these claims appear to stem from confusion regarding his high-stakes snooker career.

O’Sullivan, often called “The Rocket” remains focused on the financial viability of his professional commitments.

The confusion likely relates to the recent cancellation of the lucrative Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, a non-ranking event that offered a £500,000 top prize.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has dismissed rumours of a sports switch, clarifying that recent speculation stems from the cancellation of snooker’s Saudi Masters
Ronnie O’Sullivan has dismissed rumours of a sports switch, clarifying that recent speculation stems from the cancellation of snooker’s Saudi Masters

Reflecting on his career’s financial demands, O’Sullivan recently warned:

“Any tournament I go to, they all know they have to get the cheque book out. If that stops, then I stop. Whenever it is – Saudi, Qatar, China, here, whatever it is – I always make sure I’ve got some sort of fee coming because otherwise people know that I won’t turn up.”

Despite rumours of a transition to other sports, the 50-year-old continues to compete at the top of the snooker world.

He remains a dominant force, recently winning the Snooker 900 Global Championship, though he remains vocal about the necessity of proper financial incentives for his continued participation.

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