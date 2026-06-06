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Matt Damon details intense experience of making alls Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

'The Odyssey' is scheduled to hit global theaters on July 17, 2026

Matt Damon details intense experience of making alls Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
Matt Damon details intense experience of making alls Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Matt Damon is finding comfort in some four-legged friends amid the demanding shoot for The Odyssey.

The Rip star opened up about the experience of working on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, sharing that it has been the "hardest movie I've ever made."

While promoting The Odyssey on the cover of GQ, Damon also spoke with animal advocacy outlet The Dodo.

He visited Eastwood Ranch to support California Adopt-A-Pet Day, appearing in an Instagram clip cuddling Jojo, an adorable terrier-mix puppy.

While on the ground petting the cute pup, Damon says of working with Oppenheimer maker Nolan on their latest project together, “It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there’s no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff.”


Notably, Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of The Odyssey is scheduled to hit global theaters on July 17, 2026.

The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous.

The cast features prominent roles for Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.

The advance premium tickets for IMAX and standard screenings officially went on sale in early June 2026.

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