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Tiger Woods supports Vanessa Trump after breast cancer diagnosis

Tiger Woods is supporting partner Vanessa Trump following her recent breast cancer diagnosis

Tiger Woods supports Vanessa Trump after breast cancer diagnosis
Tiger Woods supports Vanessa Trump after breast cancer diagnosis

Professional golfer Tiger Woods is currently undergoing a planned treatment program at a facility in Switzerland while managing personal health challenges.

The 50-year-old athlete recently returned to Florida for a short time to support his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, following her public announcement that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

After revealing her diagnosis, Vanessa stated: “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

She added that she is “staying focused and hopeful” while being supported by her loved ones.


During his brief return to the United States, Woods attended a high school graduation for Vanessa’s daughter, Kai.

An insider shared that Woods remains “family oriented” noting that while he continues his own recovery, he felt he “needed to be with” his partner during this difficult time.

Sources describe their relationship as a strong support system with one insider explaining, “They love each other and offering help when needed is an important part of their relationship.”

Regarding Woods own recovery, a source confirmed, “Tiger should be in a planned programme for a while more. He is doing fine and on the road to a healthier future.”

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