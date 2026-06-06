Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet mark daughter Lola’s graduation with rare public reunion

Jason Momoa and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet reunited for a rare public appearance as their daughter Lola, 18, graduated from high school.
As per the Page Six, the exes were photographed alongside their 18-year-old during a campus celebration at California State University in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The Aquaman star wore a pink button-down shirt, cream trousers and a matching beret.
On the other hand, the Angel Heart starlet stepped out in a white and orange sundress featuring balloon sleeves, paired with small circular sunglasses.
She styled her hair down, pairing the ensemble with sandals and a straw tote.
Lola’s light green sundress-and-sandals look was paired with a cap reading “Hold my poodle,” a playful White Chicks reference.
Ahead of the ceremony, Momoa, dressed in a black tank top, purple pants and a camo trucker hat with a coordinating purple scrunchie, bent down to kiss his daughter on the cheek.
A second image captured the Aquaman actor placing a Hawaiian lei around Lola’s neck.
Bonet and Momoa, who also share 17-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, began dating in 2005 before quietly marrying in 2017.
At that he said he had hoped to keep the nuptials private, noting that it was simply a family celebration of their relationship.
Jason Momoa and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet quietly separated in 2020 before publicly confirming their split in 2022.