News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet mark daughter Lola’s graduation with rare public reunion

Jason Momoa and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet quietly separated in 2020 before publicly confirming their split in 2022

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet mark daughter Lola’s graduation with rare public reunion
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet mark daughter Lola’s graduation with rare public reunion

Jason Momoa and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet reunited for a rare public appearance as their daughter Lola, 18, graduated from high school.

As per the Page Six, the exes were photographed alongside their 18-year-old during a campus celebration at California State University in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Aquaman star wore a pink button-down shirt, cream trousers and a matching beret.

On the other hand, the Angel Heart starlet stepped out in a white and orange sundress featuring balloon sleeves, paired with small circular sunglasses.

She styled her hair down, pairing the ensemble with sandals and a straw tote.

Lola’s light green sundress-and-sandals look was paired with a cap reading “Hold my poodle,” a playful White Chicks reference.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet mark daughter Lola’s graduation with rare public reunion

Ahead of the ceremony, Momoa, dressed in a black tank top, purple pants and a camo trucker hat with a coordinating purple scrunchie, bent down to kiss his daughter on the cheek.

A second image captured the Aquaman actor placing a Hawaiian lei around Lola’s neck.

Bonet and Momoa, who also share 17-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, began dating in 2005 before quietly marrying in 2017.

At that he said he had hoped to keep the nuptials private, noting that it was simply a family celebration of their relationship.

Jason Momoa and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet quietly separated in 2020 before publicly confirming their split in 2022.

Madonna drops major update on 'Confessions II' YouTube debut
Madonna drops major update on 'Confessions II' YouTube debut
James Handy's death: Neighbour shares heartfelt details after fatal stabbing
James Handy's death: Neighbour shares heartfelt details after fatal stabbing
Mayim Bialik reveals 'explosive' side effects of GLP-1 injection
Mayim Bialik reveals 'explosive' side effects of GLP-1 injection
Matt Damon details intense experience of making alls Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
Matt Damon details intense experience of making alls Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
'Among Us' animated series drops on Paramount+ in surprise move
'Among Us' animated series drops on Paramount+ in surprise move
'Bad Boy' star Theresa Randle's ex accuses actress of breaking into his home
'Bad Boy' star Theresa Randle's ex accuses actress of breaking into his home
James Handy's death: Girlfriend's son to face mental competency exam amid murder charges
James Handy's death: Girlfriend's son to face mental competency exam amid murder charges
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's highly secure NYC wedding venue reveal
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's highly secure NYC wedding venue reveal
Phoebe Bridgers makes major comeback with new world tour announcement
Phoebe Bridgers makes major comeback with new world tour announcement
'Toy Story 5’ team created decoy film to keep Taylor Swift song under wraps
'Toy Story 5’ team created decoy film to keep Taylor Swift song under wraps
Anthony Head death: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star dies at 72
Anthony Head death: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star dies at 72
Taylor Swift gears for Oscar win after 'Toy Story 5' track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' release?
Taylor Swift gears for Oscar win after 'Toy Story 5' track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' release?

Popular News

Parkinson’s disease risk: Study links pesticide exposure to significantly higher rates

Parkinson’s disease risk: Study links pesticide exposure to significantly higher rates
34 minutes ago
Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event

Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice to face ‘extremely difficult time’ amid family event
2 hours ago
Downing Street criticizes JD Vance over Henry Nowak murder comments

Downing Street criticizes JD Vance over Henry Nowak murder comments
2 hours ago