James Handy's death: Neighbour shares heartfelt details after fatal stabbing

James Handy is being remembered as “very humble and kind,” according to a neighbor of his girlfriend who shared an exclusive recollection following the actor’s death.
As per PEOPLE, Wendy Gledhill’s neighbor, Aaron Titelman shared that theTop Gun: Maverick actor Handy and his ladylove as “the nice neighbors around the corner that had the cat that likes to pay a visit.”
Titelman said Handy had lived with Wendy for at least three years, but he was unaware that Michael also lived at the home.
He mentioned that Handy was a big Mets fan and a "very humble and kind" man who was a "really solid person."
Titelman added the Jumanji actor was "just a down-to-earth type of dude, just wanted to talk baseball and the cats."
"They're just always really friendly, just like most of the neighbors around here," he noted, sharing that they are "good people and always welcoming and friendly."
"I was lucky I had the chance to at least interact with them," Titelman says. "I really regret the fact that I didn't take advantage and just see him one last time. Life's too short."
He called Handy's death a "terrible shock," explaining, "You hear about these things in the news, and it never happens to someone that you know, but this one definitely landed at our back doorstep."
Handy was fatally stabbed on Wednesday, June 3, at his Los Angeles home.
The LAPD said Wendy’s son, Michael Gledhill, who also lived in the home, has been arrested in connection with the killing.
Police said a 911 caller stated, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” and Gledhill later flagged down officers, identifying himself as the suspect.
On Friday, June 5, Gledhill was charged with one count of murder with a special allegation of using a knife, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
He faces 26 years to life in prison.