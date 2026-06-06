Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s wedding countdown begins at exclusive Sicilian villa

Wedding preparations are reportedly underway for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Villa Valguarnera ahead of the couple's anticipated ceremony.
Just hours remain before the Houdini singer and the Eternity star exchange vows at Villa Valguarnera in Sicily.
After reportedly holding a legal ceremony in London last weekend, the couple arrived in Sicily ahead of their three-day celebration, with staff seen making final preparations at the flower-adorned venue.
As reported by Dailymail, a tight security cordon has been established around a Sicilian villa featured in White Lotus, with barricades set up on surrounding side streets near the venue in Bagheria.
It is reported that the villa has reportedly been rented for €100,000, and unlike Friday’s celebrations—when locals could glimpse the festivities from nearby balconies and terraces—Saturday’s event will be far more private and difficult to view.
Moreover, a strict no-drone zone surrounds the venue, meaning any view of the couple and guests is limited to moments when vehicles enter through the villa’s imposing gates.
The guest list is expected to feature Charli XCX, Joe Alwyn, Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson, and Donatella Versace, who is said to have created the bride’s dress for the final ceremony.
On Friday night, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner kicked off their nuptials with a lavish welcome party for their star-studded guests.