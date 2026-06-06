EuroMillions winner dies in suspected hit-and-run days after £1M jackpot

A Euromillions winner who had helped save a policeman’s life after he had a heart attack on a bus during lockdown has died in a fatal collision.
According to Independent, Anthony Canty was knocked off his bicycle in a crash in Tiptree, Essex, on 21 May.
The father-of-two was rushed to hospital but died four days later.
In 2020, the 39-year-old won £1m in the lottery days after he gave a police officer who had collapsed on a bus CPR, helping keep him alive before medics reached the scene.
Essex Police said an 18-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink/drugs, and failing to stop.
The force added the man remains under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.
Canty, who worked as a water quality engineer, had been on his way home from work during the Covid lockdown when the policeman, who had also just finished his shift, collapsed.
“We were just on our way home one evening, just talking and he just dropped down... in my lap,” he said.
The engineer said he rang the bell to stop the bus and gave the officer CPR with the help of the 999 operator and first aid training he had at work.
The officer was airlifted to hospital and spent five days in intensive care.
Canty said he stayed in touch with the officer’s partner while he was in hospital and dropped off fruit and flowers and kept in contact after he recovered.