Charlie Puth reveals ‘devastating’ health scare in ‘heartbreaking’ tour update

Charlie Puth is left “devastated” and “heartbroken” due to an upsetting update.
The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer, who is currently on his Whatever’s Clever! World Tour, took to his official Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 6, to share a major update about his health and the latest concert.
In the update, the 34-year-old American singer-songwriter revealed that he had been “sick” for the past few days and was “physically unable to perform” after losing his “voice,” forcing him to cancel his June 6 show at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.
Expressing his emotions, the Attention crooner penned, “I am so devastated to do this, but I have to cancel tonight’s show. I’ve been sick for the last few days and am now being instructed to rest or else risk canceling more dates on this tour.”
“Performing for you all each night means everything to me, and you all deserve the best. I’m heartbroken, but I physically am unable to perform. Without a voice, I can’t give you guys the show you all deserve. I’m so sorry, this was not an easy decision to make but I hope to see you all soon when I am well again,” he continued.
Puth added, “I’m so sorry, this was not an easy decision to make but I hope to see you all soon when I am well again.”
Charlie Puth kicked off his Whatever’s Clever! World Tour on April 22, 2026, in San Diego, and is set to wrap it up on November 17, 2026, in Perth.
The Light Switch hitmaker is next scheduled to perform at Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, on June 9, 2026.