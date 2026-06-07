North Korea pushes for nuclear status, calls US denuclearisation efforts 'anachronistic dream'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister slammed the US and called it push for the denuclearisation of the country an "anachronistic dream".
On Sunday, June 7, Kim Yo-jong said North Korea will continue to expand its nuclear arsenal amid US-led threats.
The statement came a day before Chinese President Jinping is set to visit North Korea for the first time in seven years.
Yo-jong said, "The US assertion to backbite the status of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state has no legally binding force, and no one will be bound by the U.S. unilateral rhetoric."
Addressing the US claim that President Trump and Xi shared a goal to denuclearise North Korea in their summit in Beijing, the leader's sister called the announcement "false information".
"Some officials in the United States have failed to wake from their escapist and anachronistic dream," added Kim.
North Korea has been set to expand its nuclear arsenal since Kim Jong-un's high-stakes diplomacy with Trump fell in 2019.
During a visit to a nuclear materials production plant last week, Kim Jong-un said the country would bolster the nuclear forces "at an exponential rate".
In her bombshell statement, Yo-jong accused the US and South Korea of pushing for "ceaseless arms build-ups", adding that her brother's push for "steadily beefing up the nuclear war deterrent for self-defence" is "an irreversible final conclusion to be carried out unconditionally".
Experts have pointed out that Xi's visit is meant to reclaim China's influence over North Korea, which has been shifting largely to Russia in recent years.