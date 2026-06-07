News
Make us preferred on Google
News

North Korea pushes for nuclear status, calls US denuclearisation efforts 'anachronistic dream'

Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, has called out the US over its effort to denuclearise North Korea ahead of President Xi's visit

North Korea pushes for nuclear status, calls US denuclearisation efforts anachronistic dream
North Korea pushes for nuclear status, calls US denuclearisation efforts 'anachronistic dream'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister slammed the US and called it push for the denuclearisation of the country an "anachronistic dream".

On Sunday, June 7, Kim Yo-jong said North Korea will continue to expand its nuclear arsenal amid US-led threats.

The statement came a day before Chinese President Jinping is set to visit North Korea for the first time in seven years.

Yo-jong said, "The US assertion to backbite the status of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state has no legally binding force, and no one will be bound by the U.S. unilateral rhetoric."

Addressing the US claim that President Trump and Xi shared a goal to denuclearise North Korea in their summit in Beijing, the leader's sister called the announcement "false information".

"Some officials in the United States have failed to wake from their escapist and anachronistic dream," added Kim.

North Korea has been set to expand its nuclear arsenal since Kim Jong-un's high-stakes diplomacy with Trump fell in 2019.

During a visit to a nuclear materials production plant last week, Kim Jong-un said the country would bolster the nuclear forces "at an exponential rate".

In her bombshell statement, Yo-jong accused the US and South Korea of pushing for "ceaseless arms build-ups", adding that her brother's push for "steadily beefing up the nuclear war deterrent for self-defence" is "an irreversible final conclusion to be carried out unconditionally".

Experts have pointed out that Xi's visit is meant to reclaim China's influence over North Korea, which has been shifting largely to Russia in recent years.

Charlie Kirk's death influence Usha Vance's fourth pregnancy? JD Vance spills beans
Charlie Kirk's death influence Usha Vance's fourth pregnancy? JD Vance spills beans
Old West End Festival shooting: 12 wounded after suspects open fire in Toledo
Old West End Festival shooting: 12 wounded after suspects open fire in Toledo
EuroMillions winner dies in suspected hit-and-run days after £1M jackpot
EuroMillions winner dies in suspected hit-and-run days after £1M jackpot
Weston Higginbotham: American student found dead in Japan after dayslong search
Weston Higginbotham: American student found dead in Japan after dayslong search
US military report warns of Israeli intelligence threats
US military report warns of Israeli intelligence threats
Pope Leo XIV criticizes US-Israeli war against Iran on first Spain visit in 15 years
Pope Leo XIV criticizes US-Israeli war against Iran on first Spain visit in 15 years
Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns US military strikes
Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns US military strikes
Trump pardons Stephen Buyer over 2023 insider trading conviction
Trump pardons Stephen Buyer over 2023 insider trading conviction
Western Australia shark attack kills diver near Michaelmas Island
Western Australia shark attack kills diver near Michaelmas Island
Iran launches missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain as US intercepts strikes
Iran launches missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain as US intercepts strikes
Bernadette Chirac, former first lady of France, breathes last at 93
Bernadette Chirac, former first lady of France, breathes last at 93
D-Day 82nd anniversary: 98 new names added to British Normandy memorial
D-Day 82nd anniversary: 98 new names added to British Normandy memorial

Popular News

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner say 'I do' again in Palermo with Elton John surprise gig

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner say 'I do' again in Palermo with Elton John surprise gig
an hour ago
North Korea pushes for nuclear status, calls US denuclearisation efforts 'anachronistic dream'

North Korea pushes for nuclear status, calls US denuclearisation efforts 'anachronistic dream'
2 hours ago
Old West End Festival shooting: 12 wounded after suspects open fire in Toledo

Old West End Festival shooting: 12 wounded after suspects open fire in Toledo
4 hours ago