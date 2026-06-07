Dua Lipa, Callum Turner say 'I do' again in Palermo with Elton John surprise gig 

Dua Lipa and her husband, Callum Turner, celebrate their marriage with a lavish wedding ceremony after an intimate civil event in London.
The Levitating crooner and her partner now throw a much bigger Italian wedding-style party, where the couple said "I do" for the second time in Palermo on Saturday, June 6th.
Notably, Lipa, 30, was not a traditional bride as she wore a backless white gown and chose to skip the classic bridal veil for her big day.
She also rocked a skirt suit with a white hat for the private wedding ceremony in London last weekend.
However, Turner, 35, opted for a cream suit with a crisp white shirt; she also coordinated it with black sunglasses and coordinating shoes.
The pair, who got engaged in December 2024, invited several industry pals to make the event memorable.
Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, and Joe Alwyn are the leading guests at Lipa, Turner's wedding festivities at Villa Valguarnera in Palermo.
Later, the newlywed couple was surprised by Sir Elton John, who delivered a magical performance on the emotional song, Your Song.
This wedding festivities followed by Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's official marriage ceremony, which took place on Sunday, May 31st, at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.