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Olivia Rodrigo amps up new album buzz by debuting surprise duet with Robert Smith

The ‘Happier’ singer sparks massive frenzy by debuting exciting song collaboration with legendary singer Robert Smith

Olivia Rodrigo amps up new album buzz by debuting surprise duet with Robert Smith
Olivia Rodrigo amps up new album buzz by debuting surprise duet with Robert Smith

Olivia Rodrigo is leaving no stone un-turned to make her upcoming album a massive hit.

On Saturday night, June 6, the Traitor hitmaker sparked a massive frenzy at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain, by debuting a surprise song from her upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

For her brand-new song, titled What’s Wrong with Me, the Happier singer has collaborated with the rock legend Robert Smith of The Cure – an iconic English rock band formed in 1976.

In a viral video posted on Instagram from the electrifying performance, Olivia Rodrigo can be seen thrilling the audience by bringing out Smith on stage as they live-debuted their historic duet.

Before playing the new song, the 23-year-old American singer reflected on how “special” the track is for her as it is the “first song I’ve ever done a feature on.”

"It's my first collaboration, and I'm just so proud of it," she continued, adding, "I can't believe this song exists [and] the person that it exists with. I'm so over the moon."

After the duo concluded their thrilling performance, Rodrigo hugged Robert Smith, expressing, "I feel like I'm gonna cry … I can't believe that that's a thing that happened in the real world and not just a figment of my imagination."

What’s Wrong with Me is the 10th track on Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, slated to release on June 12, 2026.

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