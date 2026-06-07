Olivia Rodrigo amps up new album buzz by debuting surprise duet with Robert Smith

Olivia Rodrigo is leaving no stone un-turned to make her upcoming album a massive hit.
On Saturday night, June 6, the Traitor hitmaker sparked a massive frenzy at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain, by debuting a surprise song from her upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.
For her brand-new song, titled What’s Wrong with Me, the Happier singer has collaborated with the rock legend Robert Smith of The Cure – an iconic English rock band formed in 1976.
In a viral video posted on Instagram from the electrifying performance, Olivia Rodrigo can be seen thrilling the audience by bringing out Smith on stage as they live-debuted their historic duet.
Before playing the new song, the 23-year-old American singer reflected on how “special” the track is for her as it is the “first song I’ve ever done a feature on.”
"It's my first collaboration, and I'm just so proud of it," she continued, adding, "I can't believe this song exists [and] the person that it exists with. I'm so over the moon."
After the duo concluded their thrilling performance, Rodrigo hugged Robert Smith, expressing, "I feel like I'm gonna cry … I can't believe that that's a thing that happened in the real world and not just a figment of my imagination."
What’s Wrong with Me is the 10th track on Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, slated to release on June 12, 2026.