Jeddah Tower tops 100-floor mark to dethrone Burj Khalifa as World's Tallest Building

Jeddah Tower has passed the 100-floor mark and has reached beyond 400 metres, heading one step closer to become the world's tallest building.
The tower, designed by Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill, is being built to reach 1 kilometres and become the world's first kilometre-high building.
Recent drone footage shows the building concrete and steel core rising above the surrounding landscape.
To highlight the significance of Jeddah Tower, it should be noted that Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the current tallest structure, stands at 830 metres.
Once completed, the tower is set to become the flagship of the $20 billion Jeddah Economic City project and will house a luxury Four Seasons hotel, residential units, office space and an observation deck.
Guests are expected to look out from 644 metres above street level, with a viewing platform on the 157th floor.
Double-decker elevators are designed to travel at more than 10 metres per second.
The project covers 530,000 square metres, and its projected construction budget is around $1.2 billion ( £885 million).
While the tower is steadily moving towards its completion, no opening day has been finalised.