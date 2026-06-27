Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne’s major update ahead of France visit

Princess Anne never fails to make an impression, whether through her work or her warm nature.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, June 26, Buckingham Palace shared a delightful update about the Princess Royal’s new engagement, winning the hearts of royal fans.
In the update, the palace shared that Anne paid a visit to Tag Rugby Festival during her latest outing, where she met children facing learning disabilities.
“The Princess Royal visited a Tag Rugby Festival for children and young people with mild to severe learning disabilities,” captioned the Royals, continuing, “As Patron of Wooden Spoon, Her Royal Highness joined more than 400 young people at Broadstreet Rugby Club, for the day long tournament.”
They added, “The Princess watched matches and met players, coaches and volunteers taking part in the festival, which champions wider inclusion in sport.”
Accompanying the update was a five-slide carousel of photos, showing the 75-year-old princess spending time at the festival with special children and meeting with the coaches and volunteers.
One of the snaps featured an especially warm moment, capturing Princess Anne shaking hands with a child in a wheelchair and smilingly as she engaged her in conversation.
Fans’ reactions
Buckingham Palace’s heartwarming post received heartfelt reactions from royal fans, with one them praising Princess Anne, “One of the hardest working royals.”
“The Princess Royal is my favorite Royal. Love her!!” stated another.
A third expressed, “Whoa that's amazing! Seeing her support kids with disabilities at Tag Rugby warms my heart.”
Princess Anne’s upcoming France visit with the Duke of Gloucester
Princess Anne’s latest engagement comes just days before she is scheduled to travel to France with the Duke of Gloucester to mark a major milestone.
During their upcoming trip, scheduled for July 1, 2026, the Royal duo will commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.
The Battle of Somme
The Battle of Somme, which took place between July 1 and November 18, 1916, was a battle of the First World War fought by the armies of the British Empire and the French Republic against the German Empire.
Princess Anne and the Duke of Gloucester engagements in France
After touching down in France, King Charles’ sister and Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, will unveils UNESCO plaques as part of the anniversary events.
The 75-year-old Princess will attend the milestone occasion in her role as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
As part of their trip, Anne and the Duke of Gloucester will participate in a ceremony at Ulster Tower, which honours the soldiers of the 36th (Ulster) Division as well as other Ulstermen who served and lost their lives during the Battle of the Somme.
Following their joint appearances for the emotional commemorations, Princess Anne and the Duke of Gloucester will continue the trip with separate engagements, which include the Princess Royal’s visit to Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial and Richard’s appearance in remembrance ceremonies at Guillemont Road Cemetery.
Notably, the upcoming visit will mark a decade since King Charles attended the Somme centenary events in France back in 2016, when he was the Prince of Wales.