Trump clears Anthropic for limited Mythos AI release for select agencies  

The US government has given the green light to the release of Anthropic's Mythos for selected agencies.
After two weeks of a ban that caused the tech giant to pull its powerful cybersecurity-orientated models, Mythos 5 and Fable 5, from the market, the Trump administration has revoked its decision.
Release of Mythos 5 to selected companies
As reported by TechCrunch, the US government is allowing Anthropic to make Mythos 5 available to more than 100 selected US agencies and companies, including allowing the non-American employees at those organisations to have access to the model.
This list also featured Anthropic's own non-American employees, who were included in the original ban that blocked non-Americans from getting their hands on the tech.
In a letter addressed to Anthropic's Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday, June 26, penned that the government was confident in the safety measures taken by the firm for the re-release of its powerful model.
“I have determined that appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model," the letter read.
However, the administration did not address the release of Fable 5, its most recent and most powerful mass-consumer model.
Both the models were pulled after those guardrails were allegedly bypassed easily by security researchers.
Anthropic reacts to the Trump adminsitration's decision
Anthropic on Friday publicly acknowledged the positive progress in a post on X.
In an X post, the firm penned, "Since June 12, we’ve been working closely with the US government to restore access to Claude Mythos 5 and Fable 5. Today, the government notified us that Mythos 5, our strongest cybersecurity model, can be redeployed to a set of US organizations that operate and defend critical infrastructure."
"We’re restoring access for these organizations quickly, and we’re continuing to work with the government to expand access to Mythos 5 and make Fable 5 available for general use again," they added.
About Anthropic's Mythos ban
Two weeks ago, Lutnick invoked export control authorities to require Anthropic to shut off access to its two models, Mythos 5 and Fable 5, citing threats to national security.
OpenAI and White House
The Friday decision that allowed limited access to Mythos 5 came hours after OpenAI announced it would release its latest and most advanced series of models, the GPT-5.6 family, slowly as per the White House's instructions.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on an X post that the unsteady debut was "bad news", as the company had instead planned on a wider, open-access launch.
US government on AI models amid security concerns
At the beginning of June, President Donald Trump issued an executive order designed to address the rapid increase in leading AI systems’ capabilities.
The executive order directed the federal government to shore up key cyber defences and establish a mechanism for testing the most advanced AI models for safety issues. That mechanism remains in development.
Moreover, there is still no confirmation among AI firms about which agencies are directing and maintaining AI regulations.
The request to OpenAI came from the White House, while the export control ban on Anthropic came from the Commerce Department.