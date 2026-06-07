Messi opts out of Argentina's pre-World Cup game due to hamstring strain

Lionel Messi skipped Argentina's friendly match against Honduras amid his struggle with muscle fatigue and a mild strain in his left hamstring.
On Saturday, June 6, the 38-year-old stayed on the bench throughout the game as Argentina won 2-0.
The team has shared that Messi's recovery time will depend on "his clinical and functional progress".
Messi was diagnosed with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring by his Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami after he made a sudden exit from Miami's 6-4 victory over Philadelphia in the 73rd minute late last month.
The Argentinian team is scheduled to play Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday in a final World Cup tune-up.
Following the game, the squad will resume their training in Kansas City, where they will begin their 2026 World Cup journey against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16.
During workouts in Kansas City this week, Messi came to the practice field after the rest of the team and did some conditioning work off to the side.
Messi, who is expected to retire from international football after the tournament, holds the record for most World Cup matches (26).