Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen troll Kimi Antonelli with ‘unhelpful’ F1 advice

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton poked fun at Kimi Antonelli after the Mercedes driver clinched pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.
The two F1 drivers' champions were asked if they had any advice for the 19-year-old for the launch in Monte Carlo, but clearly wanted to keep their cards close to their chests.
According to Racing Now365, instead, led by the Red Bull driver, the pair provided Antonelli with a plainly unhelpful pointer, which the Italian took in jest.
When asked about the situation, Antonelli explained how he would not try to attempt anything "magic" off the line, instead focusing on the fundamentals.
The Mercedes driver told media, "Starting in Montreal, for the first time, I didn't lose, well, I still lost a place on Sunday, but for the first time I didn't lose like six or seven places. So, it was a step forward. It's a pretty short run into Turn 1 in Monaco, so just need to get a clean start, don't try to do the magic start, and then we'll see from there. "
When Verstappen and Hamilton were asked if they had any advice to impart, neither was feeling particularly generous to their direct competitor; instead, opting to have some light-hearted fun.
The Dutchman, who starts on the front row, joked, "So, when the lights go out, you wait one second. That's my advice!"
The seven-time F1 drivers' champion, who starts third, added, "Yeah, I'm one step behind, so two seconds.”
Antonelli replied, "Two seconds, okay!"
Qualifying was a nail-biter in Monaco on Saturday, June 6. After the first runs in Q3, Verstappen was just a thousandth of a second slower than Antonelli.
In the decisive final lap, Verstappen was even quicker. He improved again and set the fastest time, but Antonelli went 0.043 seconds faster than the Red Bull Racing driver, which put him on pole position.
Hamilton will start the race from third on the grid. He was quicker than Charles Leclerc, who hit the wall on his final lap.