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Stacey King dies at 59: Former Bulls player and broadcaster remembered

Bulls’ legend and broadcaster Stacey King has died at 59

Stacey King dies at 59: Former Bulls player and broadcaster remembered
Stacey King dies at 59: Former Bulls player and broadcaster remembered

Stacey King, the beloved former Chicago Bulls player and long-time broadcaster, has died at the age of 59. The news was confirmed by the Bulls on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

While the official cause was initially undisclosed, reports later indicated he passed away following a fall at his home.

King was a standout collegiate star at Oklahoma before being drafted sixth overall by the Bulls in 1989. He went on to serve as a key reserve during the team’s first three-peat dynasty from 1991 to 1993.

Following an eight-season NBA career, he transitioned into a successful broadcasting role becoming the familiar voice of Bulls basketball for over two decades.


The organization paid tribute to his immense impact.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history” and Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. He added:

“His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades – first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.”

King’s legacy remains cemented in Chicago sports history, remembered for his infectious energy, humor and iconic calls like “Gimme the hot sauce!”

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