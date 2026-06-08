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Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott go red carpet official at Tony Awards 2026

‘The White Lotus’ actress flaunts her growing baby bump as she makes red carpet debut with Christopher Abbott at 2026 Tony Awards

Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott go red carpet official at Tony Awards 2026
Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott go red carpet official at Tony Awards 2026

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott are unlocking new levels in their romance.

On Sunday, June 7, the lovebirds – who are expecting their first child – made their red carpet debut at the 2026 Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Walking the red carpet ahead of the glitzy event, The White Lotus actress and her beau posed for the cameras with bright smiles on their faces.

For the event, the pair wore matching black-and-white ensembles, with the 41-year-old American actress flaunting her growing baby bump.

Their dazzling joint appearance at Tony Awards comes two months after PEOPLE reported in April 2026 that Plaza and the Wolf Man star are expecting their first child.

At Tony Awards 2026, Aubrey Plaza cheered for Christopher Abbott as he was nominated for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a play for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. However, the actor lost the award to Alden Ehrenreich, who as nominated for Becky Shaw.

Competing with Abbott in the category were Danny Burstein for Marjorie Prime, Brandon J. Dirden for Waiting for Godot, Ruben Santiago-Hudson for August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and Richard Thomas for The Balusters.

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott relationship:

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott were first linked romantically in mid-2025 after working together in 2020’s Black Bear and 2023’s Broadway revival of the play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

In late 2025, they confirmed their relationship and went public with the pregnancy in April 2026, with the baby due in the fall.

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