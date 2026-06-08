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P!nk makes striking entrance in hosting debut at 2026 Tony Awards: Watch

The 'Try' hitmaker pays subtle nod to 'Wicked' starlet Cynthia Erivo at the 79th annual Tony Awards ceremony

P!nk makes striking entrance in hosting debut at 2026 Tony Awards: Watch
P!nk makes striking entrance in hosting debut at 2026 Tony Awards: Watch 

P!nk is showing off hosting skills as she debuts as a first-time host at the 79th annual Tony Awards.

The Lady Marmalade crooner opened the star-studded event with an iconic supernatural Wicked-themed Defying Gravity scene on Sunday, June 7th.  

In the viral video clips, P!nk is shown performing on some harmonious melodies from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and Wicked.

Heil Patrick Harris also joined the 46-year-old American singer and songwriter as she dangled from the ceiling on a flying wire as Peter Pan.

Later, the critically-acclaimed musician lifted Harris into the air while performing the stunt, to which he said, "You’re Pink, Pink. You can do anything; the flying twinks are all vampires now."

The Grammy-winning singer also gave a sweet nod to Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, dressed in a green outfit and matching hat, resembling the actress.

Apart from Heil Patrick Harris P!nk was joined by several special guests on stage, including this Broadway season’s finest, Sara Chase, Marla Mindelle, Shoshana Bean, and Lea Michele.

Megan Thee Stallion and Whitney Leavitt also made surprise appearances at the annual awards show.

The 79th annual Tony Awards took place on Sunday, June 7th, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and celebrated the best productions and performances of the 2025–2026 Broadway season. 

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