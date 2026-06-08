Taylor Lautner, wife Tay reveal 'little secret' as they confirm first baby's gender

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, can not wait to welcome their first child together!
The Twilight actor and his life partner have been preparing for the birth of their baby since they learned of the pregnancy.
Now, on Sunday, June 7th, Taylor and Tay took to their official Instagram account to share a joyful update regarding their baby’s gender.
"Our little secret is now yours," the 29-year-old social media influencer, previously known as Taylor Dome, captioned her post.
Notably, the viral footage, which is now making rounds on social media, opened with a couple sitting on a couch as they found out their first baby's gender on the screen of their laptop.
The pair excitedly scream as they click on a prompt to reveal their baby's sex, while the actor told his wife, "I love you," after they read the text, which said it is a "girl."
Later, the Abduction star took to his Instagram stories to scribble his feelings on being a girl dad, writing, "My dream has always been to become a girl dad. All of my puppies have been girls."
"Some of my best friends in the whole world are girls. My only sibling is my baby sister. I have an incredible mother. Tay is my favourite person to ever exist, and she just so happens to be a girl," he added.
Taylor furthermore noted that he only wanted his daughter to be "healthy," but "deep down," the moment is what he dreamt of his life.
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome made an announcement about their first pregnancy on March 26th of this year, after almost three years of their marriage.